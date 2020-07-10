Supply Chain Analytics Market to grow at 16% CAGR to hit US $10 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Key Trends, Leading Players, Growth Drivers, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Plans and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

The increasing need for transparent supply chain operations is boosting the Supply Chain Analytics Market growth. Asia-Pacific region is projected to accumulate the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing need for cost-effective supply chain solutions among various organizations

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Supply Chain Analytics Market by Solutions (Procurement Analytics, Supplier Performance Analytics, Demand Analysis, and Forecasting Transportation and Logistics Analytics, and Inventory Analytics), Organization Size (Large Organizations and Small & Medium Organizations), Industry Verticals (Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1567

The global supply chain analytics market size is projected to surpass USD 10 billion by 2025. Also, it is anticipated to gather a CAGR of nearly 16% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Supply chain analytics is an advanced and emerging technology. It is being adopted by numerous industries to meet customers' changing demands, enable sustainability & profitability, and reduce unnecessary inventory & warehousing costs, and several other purposes. Supply chain analytics leverages various types of analytics such as predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and cognitive analytics.

The current and future supply chain analytics market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus on the supply chain analytics of market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing need for real-time and accurate analysis of supply chain processes are driving the market growth. Also, the rising adoption of cloud-based supply chain solutions is boosting the global supply chain analytics market growth. Moreover, increasing the need for transparent supply chain operations is also driving the implementation of supply chain analytics solutions among numerous enterprises. However, the lack of awareness about supply chain analytics solutions is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the integration of mobile-based applications with supply chain analytics is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/supply-chain-analytics-market

The report also highlights various aspects of the global supply chain analytics industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the supply chain analytics market report covers different qualitative aspects of the supply chain analytics industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

The supply chain analytics market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1567

In terms of the solutions segment, the market is divided into procurement analytics, inventory analytics, demand analysis and forecasting, transportation & logistics analytics, and supplier performance analytics. On the contrary, the demand analysis and forecasting segment accumulated the highest growth and it is expected to keep its position over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily accredited to increasing the need to minimize cycle times, reduce investments, and enhance service levels. In the year 2019, the inventory analytics segment accounted for the highest market revenue and it is anticipated to hold the major market share throughout the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to accumulate the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing need for cost-effective supply chain solutions among various organizations. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the existence of major supply chain analytics vendors in this region. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025.

Are you looking for a DISCOOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1567

The major players of the global supply chain analytics market are Oracle, SAP, MicroStrategy, TIBCO Software, The AnyLogic Company, SAS Institute, Qlik, Tableau, Software AG, and Cloudera. Moreover, the other prospective players in the supply chain analytics market are Datameer, Domo, RELEX Solutions, BRIDGEi2i, and Savi Technology. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new supply chain analytics solutions. The supply chain analytics market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new advanced strategic solutions to stay competitive in the global market.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analytics Market by Solutions

Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analytics Market by Organization Size

Chapter 7 Supply Chain Analytics Market by Industry Vertical

Chapter 8 Supply Chain Analytics Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.