Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that the First Court of Appeals in Texas reversed a district court decision that quashed one count of an indictment against Zena Collins Stephens for tampering with a government record, which is a state jail felony. The court also agreed that the Office of the Attorney General has the authority, granted by the Texas Legislature, to prosecute violations of all election laws.

“I applaud the Court of Appeals for recognizing that no one is above the law, and my office operates fully within its authority when holding those who violate election laws accountable,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Our election laws were established to protect the right of Texans to govern themselves through their elected representatives and to ensure fair and transparent elections, and it is the responsibility of my office to enforce those protections. I will continue to fight for transparent, fair elections.”

The case initially came to the attention of state law enforcement officials when the offenses were discovered during an unrelated federal investigation and forwarded to the Texas Rangers for further investigation.

Read a copy of the opinion here.