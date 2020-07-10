Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
J2 Global Investors: Lawsuit Filed To Recover Losses Suffered, Contact the Portnoy Law Firm to File a Claim  

Investors with losses of $50,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm

/EIN News/ -- ​LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) investors that acquired shares between October 5, 2015 and June 29, 2020. Eligible J2 investors have until September 8, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company misled investors by failing to disclose that (1) J2 Global engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) J2 Global used misleading accounting to hide requisite impairments and underperformance in acquisitions; (3) several so-called independent members of the Company' board of directors and audit committee were not disinterested; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information. If you suffered a loss you have until September 8, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

