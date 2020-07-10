Applications now open for joint U.S.-Israel agricultural research grants

The U.S.-Israel Binational Agricultural Research and Development Fund (BARD) has been awarding grants to joint U.S.-Israeli agricultural research teams for two decades. BARD is now accepting proposals for its 2020 funding round from scientists focused on agricultural productivity, particularly in hot and arid climates, along with plant and animal health, food quality and safety and other agriculture-related environmental issues.

BARD awards three-year grants of up to $310,000 to cover all phases of agricultural research and development, including integrated projects and strategic or applied research. The program is open to research scientists, graduate students and post-doctoral fellows, but must include collaboration between U.S. and Israeli scientists.

For researchers interested in learning more about the program, how to apply, the evaluation process and how to find a research partner, BARD will be holding an application webinar on Tuesday, July 14, at 8 a.m. Central time.

The deadline for grant proposals is Sept. 15, 2020. Visit the BARD website for more information about the organization’s other academic-industry collaborations and graduate student, postdoctoral and senior research fellowships.

In 2019, Wisconsin exports to Israel totaled $100 million, with room for growth in agricultural exports to become a larger share of the total.

In January of this year, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tasked a newly created Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity to develop a plan to reinvigorate the agricultural industry and rural businesses and communities across Wisconsin. The commission is required to submit its report to the governor in December.