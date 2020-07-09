Hwy 6 resurface and culvert replacement near Talmoon begins July 13 (July 9, 2020)

Detour will remain in effect through late July

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 6 near Talmoon will experience a detour beginning Monday, July 13 as crews begin resurfacing the highway and installing a box culvert near Little Too Much Lake. The detour will be lifted in late July as crews complete the box culvert replacement. The resurfacing project will be completed under traffic with lane closure and delays.

Motorists will use Highway 286, Highway 38 and Itasca County Road 14 for the detour route. MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

The construction will create a safer and longer lasting road surface as well as drainage improvements. The contractor for the $3.4 million project is Hawkinson Construction Company Inc.. The project is expected to last through early September, weather permitting. For more information and a map of the project location, visit the website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy6-talmoon.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2/projects.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###