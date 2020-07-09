Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 2 project between Bena and Ball Club begins July 20 (July 9, 2020)

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 2 between Bena and Ball Club will experience lane closures and lane shifts beginning Monday, July 20 as crews begin resurfacing the highway. Motorists can expect slowdowns or delays during peak travel times.

The project is expected to last through late-August, weather permitting. For more information and a map of the project location, visit the website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy2-bena.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2/projects.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

