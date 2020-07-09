North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice Meets July 10

RALEIGH - The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, co-chaired by Associate Justice Anita Earls and Attorney General Josh Stein, will hold its first meeting tomorrow, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube and comments on the meeting's proceedings and discussion may be submitted here.

Governor Cooper announced the creation of the task force, and the appointment of Associate Justice Anita Earls as co-chair, on June 9, 2020 during a press conference held at the North Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

“We can stop the use of excessive force by police and we know what is needed to achieve racial equity, now is the time to put that knowledge to work,” said Justice Earls. “I am grateful to the Governor and the Attorney General for recognizing that the Judicial Branch has a crucial role to play in eliminating racial disparities in the criminal justice system, and I am committed to a collaborative process with meaningful community involvement to achieve those goals in short order.”

More information about the mission and the other members of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice can be found at Governor.NC.gov.