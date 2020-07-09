Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alpine Banks of Colorado Declares Common Shareholder Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Glenwood Springs, CO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTC Pink: ALPIB) announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $16.00 per Class A and Class B common share will be paid on July 27, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2020.

About Alpine Banks of Colorado: Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $3.9-billion, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With 40 banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 750 people and serves more than 145,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading bank rating firm. The 5-star rating is BauerFinancial’s highest rating for financial institutions. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com.

 *Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

Eric Gardey
Alpine Banks of Colorado
(970) 384-3257
ericgardey@alpinebank.com

