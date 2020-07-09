Health Catalyst Announces Agreement to Acquire healthfinch, a Healthcare IT Company that has Helped Define the Clinical Workflow Optimization Space with its Award-Winning Software

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst,” Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire healthfinch, Inc., a Madison, Wisconsin-based company that provides a workflow integration engine delivering insights and analytics into EMR workflows to automate physicians’ ability to close patient care gaps in real-time. The healthfinch acquisition, which will allow Health Catalyst’s customers to enhance clinical workflows in the EMR, further strengthens the Health Catalyst Population Health portfolio, which was bolstered by the Able Health acquisition in February 2020 and Care Management Suite launch earlier this month.



Within the Health Catalyst analytics application portfolio, healthfinch will be a new application suite category called EMR Embedded Insights and its refills, care gaps closure, and visit planning applications will continue to be available in their original configuration. Additionally, the healthfinch technology will augment workflows across Health Catalyst’s product portfolio, with data and insights powered by Health Catalyst’s cloud-based Data Operating System (DOS™), a healthcare-specific, open, flexible, and scalable data platform that provides customers with a single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data.

healthfinch’s industry leading capabilities are already in demand from Health Catalyst customers and prospects across multiple product areas including quality measures, care management, population health, patient safety and others. Providing these capabilities will bring even greater value to Health Catalyst customers by making the critical insights and analytics from the DOS platform actionable within clinical workflows – providing more effective care for patients and saving time for both doctors and staff through automation so they can work at the top of their license.

Health Catalyst CEO Dan Burton said, “We are thrilled to benefit from healthfinch’s decades of collective experience gained from working with customers across the United States that are using a variety of different EMRs. And we also find deeply compelling the strong mission and cultural alignment with our respected healthfinch teammates. We are excited to have the healthfinch leadership team and their talented colleagues join Health Catalyst, and we are grateful for the tremendous insights, knowledge and perspectives they bring, which will accelerate the achievement of our mission to be the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement.”

Burton added, “This acquisition highlights Health Catalyst’s ability to integrate and scale software applications on top of our DOS platform. The healthfinch technology will easily serve up actionable insights, derived from DOS and other Health Catalyst analytics applications into the EMR, at the point of care.”

healthfinch Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Medical Officer Lyle Berkowitz, MD said, “We started healthfinch ten years ago with a mission to build tools on EMR platforms that would simultaneously make life easier for doctors and better for patients. I’m proud to say we have fulfilled that vision as our products currently save immense amounts of physician time monthly, while also improving patient quality via closing gaps in care, minimizing refill errors and speeding up prescription refill turn-around time. We are now incredibly excited to take our company to the next level by joining with Health Catalyst to supercharge our ability to simplify, automate, and delegate clinical care via our combined data analytics, rules engines and EMR integrations. Their people, culture, vision and technology and industry success truly make them an ideal partner.”

Health Catalyst Chief Technology Officer Dale Sanders said, “Fifteen years ago at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Lyle and I formed a lasting friendship and a shared passion around making life better for clinicians and patients by using HIT to improve the value and efficiency of EMRs. While EMRs were less common and today’s software technology was unavailable to make decision support easily implementable, we worked with a lot of great people to still achieve leading-edge capability for the time. Fast forward to today and it has all come full circle. EMRs are everywhere, making decision support much easier to implement. The combined strengths of healthfinch and Health Catalyst will fulfill the vision we share of improving both quality of care for patients and quality of life for physicians.”

Health Catalyst expects to fund the transaction using a mix of stock and cash. The parties expect the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, to close in the third quarter of 2020. Further details regarding the acquisition will be reported on a Form 8-K filing that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to be the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About healthfinch

healthfinch has developed the healthcare industry's most trusted, most used clinical workflow optimization solution, Charlie. Charlie’s unique combination of EMR-integrated technology and protocol content streamlines key workflows such as prescription renewal processing, visit planning, and care gap closure. With Charlie, health systems are able to deliver a better, safer patient experience, while also achieving lower rates of provider and staff burnout, increased care gap closure, improved quality metrics, and significant time and cost savings for providers and clinical staff.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to expectations, plans, and prospects including expectations relating to our ability to close, and the timing of the closing of, this transaction and the benefits that will be derived from this transaction. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Health Catalyst’s management as of the date of this release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risk of adverse and unpredictable macro-economic conditions and risks related to closing this transaction and integration of the companies. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Health Catalyst disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

