ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE RELEASES DAY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHOOTING SUMMARY

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation today released the summary into the shooting of Michael Andreas Beckham, 46, Webster, on June 2, 2020, in Day County near Webster, South Dakota. The Division of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the Day County Sheriff’s Office, Webster Police Department, the Watertown Police Department, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol conducted the investigation at the request of the Day County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 4:00 pm on June 2, 2020. A Webster Police Officer responded to a 911 call from a male, later identified as Beckham, making irrational claims and threatening self-harm. Beckham was located in Webster driving erratically in his vehicle and refused to stop for law enforcement. The vehicular pursuit left the city limits of Webster and personnel from the Day County Sheriff’s Office became involved.

During the pursuit officers observed Beckham with a handgun which he pointed at his own head multiple times while driving. Following the deployment of a spike strip and the eventual blocking of the road by patrol vehicles, Beckham was stopped at which time he continued a verbal exchange with authorities and pointed his weapon at officers. During this exchange a shot was fired by Beckham at which time an officer of the Day County Sheriff’s Office drew his service weapon and returned fire. Beckham received injuries to his torso, arm, and head. He was transported to Avera Hospital in Aberdeen for treatment.

“It is my conclusion that the actions taken by the officer of the Day County Sheriff’s Office were justified,” said Ravnsborg. “I would like to thank the officers of the Day County Sheriff’s Office and the Webster Police Department for their complete cooperation in this investigation.”

