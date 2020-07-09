Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,002 in the last 365 days.

Work Continues on Route 54 Next Week in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – The detour has been lifted on Route 54 between Route 901 (Mount Carmel Highway) Locust Summit to Route 4027 (Lavelle Road) in Locust Dale; however, motorists should expect lane closures beginning next week as work continues.

On Wednesday, June 15, the contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime will continue work on Route 54 at the intersection with Route 901 in Locust Summit. Work will be completed between the hours of 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of July 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.   MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###

You just read:

Work Continues on Route 54 Next Week in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.