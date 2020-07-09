Work Continues on Route 54 Next Week in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – The detour has been lifted on Route 54 between Route 901 (Mount Carmel Highway) Locust Summit to Route 4027 (Lavelle Road) in Locust Dale; however, motorists should expect lane closures beginning next week as work continues.

On Wednesday, June 15, the contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime will continue work on Route 54 at the intersection with Route 901 in Locust Summit. Work will be completed between the hours of 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of July 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

