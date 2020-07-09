Oregon DEQ to reopen Multnomah County vehicle inspection stations on June 30, but there’s no need to rush

State rules require customers to wear face coverings as of June 24 at Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington County locations

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will reopen its Gresham and Northeast Portland its vehicle inspection stations on Tuesday, June 30, in accordance with Multnomah County COVID-19 safety guidelines. The Medford-Ashland, Clackamas, Hillsboro/Sunset, Sherwood and Scappoose stations reopened last week and have been experiencing long lines and wait times up to two hours. The agency has been working with local law enforcement to manage traffic and mitigate interference with area businesses. However, DEQ asks that anyone who does not need to get a vehicle inspection completed immediately delay their visit for at least two weeks to a month. DEQ also offers several other options for obtaining a compliance certificate for those who do not want to wait in line.

DEQ has been communicating with state health and safety officials on timing and safety precautions and locations have modified plans in alignment with new health guidelines. As a result, all customers interacting with vehicle inspection staff at the Clackamas, Gresham, Hillsboro/Sunset, Northeast Portland and Sherwood locations must wear face coverings and maintain six feet of physical distance beginning Wednesday, June 24. DEQ strongly encourages those coming to the Scappoose and Medford-Ashland stations to also wear face coverings and practice physical distancing.

Nearly 200,000 inspections were postponed over the last three months. Wait times are currently much longer as staff work hard to service those vehicles along with the 60,000 vehicles typical for June and July. There are several alternatives to going to a vehicle inspection station. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced a partnership with Oregon law enforcement agencies to put in place a citation moratorium through Oct. 1, 2020. Expired vehicle registrations should not be ticketed during this time. However, those customers still wishing to get their vehicles inspected may visit a DEQ Too™ station, which is a private business motorists already frequent, such as a gas station, car wash, repair service center, etc., that conducts vehicle emissions tests. More options can be found on DEQ's Vehicle Inspection Program COVID-19 Reopening and … page.

DEQ’s Vehicle Inspection Program helps ensure vehicles are properly maintained so emission control systems keep pollution levels within EPA’s allowable standards. The vehicle inspection stations originally closed on March 17 to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19 among employees and customers.

For specific questions concerning • Vehicle inspections, email VIPINFO@deq.state.or.us or call 503-229-5066. • Vehicle registrations, contact Oregon DMV at 503-945-5000.

About The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality protects human health and the environment by controlling air and water pollution, reducing the impacts of manufactured products and cleaning up contaminated properties. DEQ engages the public in decision-making and helps communities solve problems in ways that are economically and environmentally sustainable.

Media Contact: Susan C. Mills, DEQ public affairs specialist, 503-956-9648, Mills.Susan@deq.state.or.us

###