National Council on Disability celebrates 30 years of Americans with Disabilities Act with '30 on ADA30' campaign

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Council on Disability (NCD) is commemorating 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by launching a six-month online campaign, 30 on ADA30.

This campaign, open to all Americans, commemorates the far-reaching impact of the ADA since its passage on July 26, 1990 by President George H.W. Bush. It represents the past, present and future, reflecting the campaign’s theme of “Building on the Promise.”

"As we celebrate 30 years of ADA, let’s remember that ADA's promise of 'equality of opportunity' is part of America’s promise that all people are, and should be treated equal,” said NCD Chairman Neil Romano. “A promise that every person should work for every day."

Participation is simple. In 30 words or less (or 30 seconds or less for audio and video), share your perspective and experience with the ADA. Submissions can take the form of statements, photos, poems, songs, etc. – all at the direction and interest of those making submissions - by submitting entries to NCD directly. NCD will share select submissions during the campaign. Everyone can also participate through social media, using the hashtag #30onADA30.

Learn more about the campaign and how to participate at https://ncd.gov/30onADA30.

NCD is an independent federal agency responsible for advising the President, Congress, and other federal agencies on national disability policy. In 1986, NCD recommended enactment of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) through its Toward Independence report, and drafted the first version of the bill which was introduced in the House and Senate in 1988.

Nicholas Sabula National Council on Disability 202-272-2076 nsabula@ncd.gov