Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,003 in the last 365 days.

National Council on Disability celebrates 30 years of Americans with Disabilities Act with '30 on ADA30' campaign

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Council on Disability (NCD) is commemorating 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by launching a six-month online campaign, 30 on ADA30.

This campaign, open to all Americans, commemorates the far-reaching impact of the ADA since its passage on July 26, 1990 by President George H.W. Bush. It represents the past, present and future, reflecting the campaign’s theme of “Building on the Promise.”

"As we celebrate 30 years of ADA, let’s remember that ADA's promise of 'equality of opportunity' is part of America’s promise that all people are, and should be treated equal,” said NCD Chairman Neil Romano. “A promise that every person should work for every day."

Participation is simple. In 30 words or less (or 30 seconds or less for audio and video), share your perspective and experience with the ADA. Submissions can take the form of statements, photos, poems, songs, etc. – all at the direction and interest of those making submissions - by submitting entries to NCD directly. NCD will share select submissions during the campaign. Everyone can also participate through social media, using the hashtag #30onADA30.

Learn more about the campaign and how to participate at https://ncd.gov/30onADA30.

NCD is an independent federal agency responsible for advising the President, Congress, and other federal agencies on national disability policy. In 1986, NCD recommended enactment of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) through its Toward Independence report, and drafted the first version of the bill which was introduced in the House and Senate in 1988.

Attachment 

Nicholas Sabula
National Council on Disability
202-272-2076
nsabula@ncd.gov

You just read:

National Council on Disability celebrates 30 years of Americans with Disabilities Act with '30 on ADA30' campaign

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.