Segway-Ninebot is Sponsoring Cross-Country Scooter Journey to Support COVID-19 Relief

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in short-distance transportation solutions and robotic service industries, is sponsoring Graham Pollard, a young adventurer, for an epic, cross-country expedition on an electric kickscooter with the goal of raising funds for Coronavirus relief, started on June 26, 2020.

Graham Pollard, 24, electric scooter advocate and extreme adventurer from Massachusetts, who approached Segway-Ninebot looking for sponsorship of his initiative. This 4,000-mile coast-to-coast journey on the Transamerica Trail began in Yorktown, VA on June 26th and will come to a close in Florence, Oregon, Segway-Ninebot. Pollard plans on going 90 miles per day on average on the scooter and expects the entire trip takes roughly two months. A filming crew is traveling with him to document this epic journey.

Julie Tang, Director of Marketing of Segway, Inc., states, “When Graham approached us with the idea of starting a journey across the country for COVID-19 relief, we were inspired by his adventurous spirit which lies in symphony with the Segway-Ninebot brand. As the global leader in short-distance transportation solutions, we knew our popular model Ninebot KickScooter MAX, powered by Segway, would be a perfect fit for his journey due to its durability and long-range.”

The funds for the ‘Scooter Across America’ campaign will be donated to William Lawrence Camp located in Tuftonboro, New Hampshire. This is a personal pick by the adventurer Pollard. William Lawrence Camp is a non-profit overnight summer camp for boys that has been open for 108 years. For the first time since its opening in 1913, the camp had to close its doors this summer due to COVID-19. Pollard went to this William Lawrence Camp as a young boy and then continued on to work there for 8 years. With help from Segway-Ninebot, Pollard is now taking this opportunity to give back to a place that helped shape him into the man he is today.

Julie Tang mentions, “We understand many local nonprofits are currently struggling due to COVID-19. Thus, we are proud to sponsor his journey and support his personal choice in giving back to his community and roots, and are excited to continue watching him conquer the open road.” Ninebot KickScooter Max, the scooter that accompanies Pollard with this journey across the country, is Segway-Ninebot’s premium model featuring a powerful 350W motor that can reach a max speed of 18.6 mph and can travel up to 40 miles in one single charge. When it was first launched on a crowdfunding platform for pre-sale last year, it became an immediate hit, closing a record-setting $4.6 million in sales.

Segway-Ninebot is also launching several new kickscooter products this year, such as the Ninebot KickScooter Air T15, MAX G30LP, ES1L, and a new line of children’s electric kickscooters.

The campaign page can be found here. Follow Segway’s Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok accounts along with hashtags, #SegwayAcrossAmerica and #SegwayForChange to stay up-to-date with the latest news from the trail. For pictures and videos of the “Scooter Across America” campaign, please see the press kit here .

Also, in response to the current health crisis, Segway-Ninebot is partnering with Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization that provides aid to 90 countries, to support health workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segway-Ninebot is offering $19 off all purchases to its customers on store.segway.com(excluding accessories), which can be combined with any other promotions running on the site. An additional $19 on every unit purchased will be donated to the charity partner to support health workers on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a partnership with Americares, Segway-Ninebot aims to help supply protective equipment and infection-control supplies to frontline health workers. This cause marketing campaign will last until the end of August.

For more information, please visit: https://store.segway.com/.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At Present, the company’s businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com or http://www.ninebot.cn/.

About Americares

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster. Each year, Americares reaches more than 90 countries, including the United States, with life-changing health programs, medicine and medical supplies. Americares is the world’s leading nonprofit provider of donated medicine and medical supplies. For more information, visit americares.org.

