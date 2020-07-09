MCIG Inc. Announces Name and Stock Ticker Symbol Change to Bots Inc. (OTC: BTZI)

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, FL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BOTS, Inc. formerly known as mCIG,Inc. (MCIG) (GERMAN EXCHANGE: M06.SG), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing robotics industry, announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), has approved a change in the Company's stock symbol on the OTC Markets. Effective July 9, 2020, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol "BTZI". The previous trading symbol was "MCIG".

There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has secured DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States.

"Our ticker symbol change is in line with our strategic transition into the emerging field of robotic process automation and our plans to develop a proprietary bots operating platform," said Bots, Inc. CEO Paul Rosenberg. "We have made a decision to rebrand our company, develop and deliver our products to better meet the needs of companies looking to implement bots into their operations."

The Company's new website is available at www.bots.bz

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (MCIG) and on Börse Stuttgart under ticker (M06.SG) - is a diversified company servicing the robotics needs of its customers. The Company is committed to drive the innovations needed to shape the future of robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.bots.bz

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.bots.bz.

Contact:

Paul Rosenberg

paul@bots.bz