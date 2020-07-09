RAPS Euro Convergence to be Held Online and In-Person in Brussels, 26–30 October

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, USA, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) announced today that the format for its Euro Convergence 2020, taking place 26–30 October in Brussels, has been redesigned as a hybrid online and in-person event. Attendees can now experience Euro Convergence by attending in Brussels at the Radisson Blu hotel and/or virtually via a robust, online platform. The conference, which originally had been scheduled for May, was updated and rescheduled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow access to this important European gathering of regulatory professionals while prioritizing the health and safety of attendees, speakers, exhibitors and staff.

“Our top priority at RAPS conferences and events is always the health and safety of our community,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “Euro Convergence, which brings together government officials, industry leaders, experts and others directly involved in the regulation of critical healthcare products, is more important than ever as Europe grapples with COVID-19, new medical device and IVD regulations, Brexit and other complex healthcare and economic challenges.”

The conference is devoted to a wide range of regulatory topics related to medical devices, in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) and pharmaceuticals. Registrants now have the option to attend 33 medical-device- and IVD-related sessions, 27–28 October, in person in Brussels or live streamed online. The conference’s 11 pharma-related sessions will be live online only, 29–30 October.

Five preconference workshops are scheduled for 26 October (in person only), and the opening plenary session will kick off the event that same day for both in-person and virtual attendees. Seven pre-recorded poster sessions will be offered on a variety of regulatory topics (online platform only). Companies exhibiting solutions for regulatory professionals will be onsite and available via video chat and virtual booth capabilities. All attendees will have access to session recordings.

Early bird discount registration is available until 18 September.

