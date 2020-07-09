Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market to Reach $47.18 Billion by 2027, at 2.8% CAGR

Increase in adoption of smartphones, rise in demand for mobile accessories, and technological advancement in gaming accessories drive the growth of the Europe mobile phone accessories market. Eastern Europe contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. During the coronavirus pandemic, the supply chain of mobile phone accessories has been impacted badly in Europe region which in turns hampers the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe mobile phone accessories market generated $36.67 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $47.18 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Increase in adoption of smartphones, rise in demand for smart mobile accessories, technological advancements in gaming accessories drive the growth of the Europe mobile phone accessories market. However, availability of counterfeit products hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in technological advancements in smartphone accessories creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6670

Covid-19 scenario:

During the coronavirus pandemic, the manufacturing and supply chain of mobile phone accessories has been impacted badly in the European region due to lockdown. Research and development activities have been stopped up to certain extent.

The multi-brand physical stores have been closed down during the lockdown and revenue has been reduced drastically.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Europe mobile phone accessories market based on product type, distribution channel, price range, and region.

Based on product type, the headphones segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the battery cases segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6670

Based on distribution channels, the offline segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the online segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Eastern Europe contributed the highest share , accounting for around one-fourth of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Germany is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6670

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Bose Corporation, Apple Inc., Amazon Inc., MediaMarkt, Carrefour S.A., J SAINSBURY PLC, and Xiaomi Corporation.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https:/www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com