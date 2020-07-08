2020-07-08 12:42:02.223 Gilliam Woman Claims $81,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A winning Missouri Lottery ticket sold at Casey’s General Store, 29384 N. Highway 240 in Slater, matched all five numbers drawn in the June 28 Show Me Cash drawing to win the $81,000 jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased by Mechele Glasgow of Gilliam.

Glasgow’s ticket matched all five numbers drawn on June 28, which were 9, 12, 18, 21 and 32.

Show Me Cash jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until won, with drawings every evening at 8:59 p.m. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is an estimated $50,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Saline County won more than $3.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $357,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $718,000 went to education programs in the county.

