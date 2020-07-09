Lane Closure on Route 54 NB Next Week in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 54 northbound in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, are advised of a lane closure between Merion Heights Road and Natalie beginning next week.

On Monday, July 13, the contractor, Fairchild Brothers, Inc., will install a waterline on Route 54 from Marion Heights Road to Natalie. Work will be performed between 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Northbound traffic can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed.

Work on this phase of the project is expected to be completed by end of August, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

