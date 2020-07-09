DOCS Outside the Box! Treats Cirrhosis of the Liver with Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP), Herbs, & Supplements

DOCS Outside the Box! announce today that it observed a successful outcome by treating cirrhosis of the liver with enhanced external counter-pulsation (EECP).

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announce today that it observed a successful outcome by treating cirrhosis of the liver with enhanced external counter-pulsation (EECP). The patient came to DOCS Outside the Box! in June 2019 after visiting the Emergency Room and being diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and life-threatening hemorrhaging from esophageal varices. She was sixty years old, drank little alcohol, and experienced good health prior to this diagnosis.

The patient established with Docs Outside the Box! and underwent a thorough exam. Initial review resulted in the prescription of a combination of supplements, herbals, and dietary changes. The physicians at DOCS! continued to monitor and research the situation with the goal of curing the patient. It was determined that the cirrhosis developed insidiously from unsuspected non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This occurs in response to additives in industrialized, processed food- specifically those with fructose or high fructose corn syrup.

DOCS Outside the Box! continued to monitor the patient and noted improvement in overall vitality. However, the patient had one more bleeding episode which lead the physicians to look for more solutions. They discovered a small study where EECP was presented as a possible solution. EECP is known to improve kidney function and renal blood flow, but there is limited research on its effects for cirrhosis patients.

DOCS Outside the box! prescribed the patient EECP treatments to address Severe Fibrosis-Cirrhosis at level of F3-F4 and an average measurement of fibrosis of 27.5 kPa (kilopascal). In less than 6 months the patient improved significantly presenting moderate Fibrosis-Cirrhosis of F2-F3 with an average measurement of 6.0 kPa.

EECP proved to be a valuable solution for this patient. Other patients my respond in alternative ways.

“This is another proof point that demonstrates the value of DOCS Outside the Box! methodology,” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box! “Our blending of holistic and western medicine helped this patient exponentially.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.