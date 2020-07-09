Coronavirus - Kenya: 447 samples have tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 3,803

Today, 447 samples have tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 3,803. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far now stands at 200,311 and the total case load in the country is 8,975.
