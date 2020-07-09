Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,999 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: 447 samples have tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 3,803

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

Today, 447 samples have tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 3,803. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far now stands at 200,311 and the total case load in the country is 8,975.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: 447 samples have tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 3,803

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.