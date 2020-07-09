Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,996 in the last 365 days.

Businesses invited to participate in new round of COVID-19 impact survey

Wisconsin businesses are invited to participate in a new round of the COVID-19 impact survey being offered by WEDC in collaboration with  Wisconsin’s nine regional economic development organizations and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

This is the fourth round of the survey, which is being used to help the sponsoring organizations better understand how to help Wisconsin businesses recover from the pandemic.

Businesses that have participated in a previous round can take part in the new round here: http://uwo.sh/covid-19-econ-july

Businesses that are participating in the survey for the first time can take part here: http://uwosh.edu/ccrs/covid-19-survey

This round of the survey will be open for responses through July 20, 2020.

In the third round of the survey (which collected responses from June 1-13), 41% of respondents reported introducing or expanding online services over the last three months. In addition to resilience, the survey inquired about seeking assistance, with 60% of respondents requesting aid and 52.4% receiving it. Estimates of business survivability increased relative to previous rounds of the survey, with only 10% of respondents estimating their business would survive less than three months.

View results of previous survey rounds at: https://uwosh.edu/ccrs/covid-19-survey/

You just read:

Businesses invited to participate in new round of COVID-19 impact survey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.