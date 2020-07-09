Businesses invited to participate in new round of COVID-19 impact survey

Wisconsin businesses are invited to participate in a new round of the COVID-19 impact survey being offered by WEDC in collaboration with Wisconsin’s nine regional economic development organizations and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

This is the fourth round of the survey, which is being used to help the sponsoring organizations better understand how to help Wisconsin businesses recover from the pandemic.

Businesses that have participated in a previous round can take part in the new round here: http://uwo.sh/covid-19-econ-july

Businesses that are participating in the survey for the first time can take part here: http://uwosh.edu/ccrs/covid-19-survey

This round of the survey will be open for responses through July 20, 2020.

In the third round of the survey (which collected responses from June 1-13), 41% of respondents reported introducing or expanding online services over the last three months. In addition to resilience, the survey inquired about seeking assistance, with 60% of respondents requesting aid and 52.4% receiving it. Estimates of business survivability increased relative to previous rounds of the survey, with only 10% of respondents estimating their business would survive less than three months.

View results of previous survey rounds at: https://uwosh.edu/ccrs/covid-19-survey/