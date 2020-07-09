Shoulder closures at Hwy 68 bridge in Canby (July 9, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – Roadway shoulders are closed at the Highway 68 bridge in Canby today while crews work on seeding and ditch maintenance. They will close again next week while crews stripe the roadway and install rumble strips.

For everyone’s safety, MnDOT asks drivers to slow down when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

