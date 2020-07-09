Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shoulder closures at Hwy 68 bridge in Canby (July 9, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – Roadway shoulders are closed at the Highway 68 bridge in Canby today while crews work on seeding and ditch maintenance. They will close again next week while crews stripe the roadway and install rumble strips.

For everyone’s safety, MnDOT asks drivers to slow down when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Orange cone reminders 

  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
  • Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
  • Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times 

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###

