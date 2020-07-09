Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Kaul Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling on SEIU v. Vos

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the following statement regarding the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on SEIU v. Vos.

 

“In grasping at power after the 2018 elections, legislative Republicans demonstrated open hostility to outcomes chosen by Wisconsin voters and made it more difficult for state government to function effectively,” said AG Kaul. “Today’s decision leaves for another day a ruling on whether most applications of two provisions undermining the authority of the Office of Attorney General are constitutional, but the ultimate result is inevitable: those provisions will be found to be unconstitutional in nearly all of their applications.”

