Six teams to race across the USA — on lawnmowers
The Great Grass Race Will Stream On New Reality-Show Network Menace Vision
We want to show viewers there is goodness and kindness in the world, that there are people all over who share these values.”LOS ANGELES, CALIF., USA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A six-team, cross-country race on 5.5 mph ride-on lawnmowers might not be the kind of heart-in-your-throat reality show you’d expect to launch a new streaming site called Menace Vision.
— Denis Oliver, creator/executive producer
But in a summer where a crippling pandemic has slowed down everything exponentially, The Great Grass Race might just be the bonding experience everyone needs, says show creator/executive producer Denis Oliver, a native of Neuville-les-Dames, France.
“I wanted a show that everyone could relate to while also forcing people, including strangers, to work together toward a common objective,” Oliver said. “This long lawnmower ride is a metaphor for our longing to bridge the tremendous distance we feel between each other right now.”
Oliver says he got the inspiration for the three-month race — which starts at 9 a.m. PDT July 10 in Moorpark, Calif. — while watching “The Straight Story,” a David Lynch-directed drama about Alvin Straight, a World War II veteran who travels by lawnmower across Iowa and Wisconsin to visit his dying, estranged brother.
“Mr. Straight can’t qualify for a driver’s license, so he does the trip however he can,” Oliver said. “We have super-fast cars slumbering in the garage with dying batteries as we lament that we can’t visit our loved ones. But the human spirit can triumph over all things.”
That’s a good thing, because the contestants — who include a hairstylist/pre-law student from Newark, a martial artist from San Francisco and a mom of three boys from Oklahoma — will choose their own courses across the country while wheeling and dealing for food, shelter and even gas.
“We want to show viewers there is goodness and kindness in the world, that there are people all over who share these values,” he said. “Perhaps we need to see this even more right now. We are all here in this world together. There is no place else to go.”
Although the show will be available on a growing number of platforms including Amazon Fire TV, the Apple App Store and Google Play, Oliver says he created his own site rather than partner with a Netflix or Amazon so he could generate enough revenue for charity and for other Menace Vision shows in development, which include SpiceWars, UnderPressure, Airborne and The $$$ Chase—an audience-participation treasure hunt that starts Aug. 7.
The Great Grass Racers are:
— Clinton Brand, of Paso Robles, Calif.
— Tiffany Gil, of Huntington Beach, Calif.
— Wealthy Guan, of San Francisco, Calif.
— Shavonnah Jefferson, of Chicago, Ill., and Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
— Katie Knight, of Sioux Falls, S.D.
— Rashon Lea, of Greensboro, N.C.
— Andrej Sensnovis, of Kalamazoo, Mich.
— Jackie Sessoms, of Winter Garden, Fla.
— Kassie Sisco, of Newkirk, Okla.
— Karima Spates, of Newark, N.J.
— John Zack, of Bloomfield, N.J.
— Stephen Zampieri, of Arvada, Colo.
