Holland Recognized with 2019 Regional LTL Carrier’s Platinum Award by Echo Global Logistics

Holland best met Echo Global's quality standards and consistently rose to the highest levels with both Echo Global's shippers and personnel by demonstrating outstanding service, commitment and performance to their customers and employees. This is the seventh time Echo has presented Holland with an award and the second time for Holland to receive the prestigious Platinum Award.

“We value this esteemed Platinum Award recognition from Echo Global Logistics,” said Jason Bergman, YRCW Chief Customer Officer and President of HNRY Logistics. “With Echo’s service quality standards, it’s a pride point for Holland to be honored for its outstanding customer service.”

Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Each year they evaluate their carriers and select those that provide standout service. Their selection process is based on outstanding service, commitment and performance for the previous year in customer service and communication, invoice accuracy, claims, responsiveness, website and training.

Additionally, Holland earned the following awards in recognition of outstanding service in 2019:

Amazon Top LTL On-Time Performance Award

Total Quality Logistics Preferred LTL Carrier

CaseStack Regional Carrier of the Year

Regional Carrier of Year Schneider Logistics

Holland delivers the most next-day service lanes in the Central U.S., Southeast and Midwest and annually records one of the lowest claim ratios in the industry. Learn more at YRCW.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

