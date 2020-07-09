GreaterGood.org and Royal Canin Announce A New Cat Resource, FelineFoster.org and the Launch of “Flaunt Your Feline” Contest to Salute Cat Heroes Across the Country

Two Grand Prize Winners to Receive a Special Consult from Jackson Galaxy and a $5,000 Animal Welfare Grant from The Jackson Galaxy Project, as well as a Year Supply of Premium Cat Nutrition and a Consult from Kitten Lady Hannah Shaw from Royal Canin

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Wash., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate cat heroes across the U.S. and the launch of GreaterGood.org’s FelineFoster.org initiative, the national nonprofit is teaming up with Royal Canin to kick-off the first-ever “Flaunt Your Feline” contest. From July 9 until July 28, cat fosters and adopters are invited to share their most creative feline foster adoption profile or adoption story at FelineFoster.org for a chance to win a cash grant awarded by The Jackson Galaxy Project and sponsored by the US Animal Health Business of Boehringer Ingelheim to an animal shelter/rescue of the winner’s choice, and a personal consult with Animal Planet’s Jackson Galaxy, or a personal consult with Hannah Shaw, the Kitten Lady, and premium cat nutrition from Royal Canin.

“GreaterGood.org works to provide care and feeding for rescued animals in shelters and sanctuaries, and to address the root causes that led them there,” said Liz Baker, CEO of GreaterGood.org. “Now, in partnership with Royal Canin, we’re supporting fosters in building community with each other and with organizations that need fosters’ support to help every pet in need find a loving forever home.”

FelineFoster.org, an initiative of GreaterGood.org and presented by Royal Canin, is focused on improving care for homeless cats by supporting a national network of foster caregivers and helping organizations become foster-centric. Led by a team of experts from The Jackson Galaxy Project and Hannah Shaw, it’s an online community for connection and information-sharing on important topics including cat care, foster resources, and feline nutrition for all life stages.

The Jackson Galaxy Project, a program of GreaterGood.org, has helped thousands of homeless cats find forever homes. Hannah Shaw is a kitten rescuer, humane educator, and New York Times best-selling author that works with Royal Canin to support first-time fosters.

Studies have shown that cats may have better health and adoption outcomes when fostered in a home environment than in the shelter. Foster families play a crucial role in helping cats find forever homes by nurturing their mental and physical health through care and socialization.

“Cats are incredible, and there has never been a better time to consider fostering or adopting a new kitten or cat into the family,” said Tony Wild, Director of Cat Acceleration for Royal Canin. “Royal Canin is proud to partner with GreaterGood.org to support FelineFoster.org as we both share a common mission to help make the world a better place for cats, and hopefully help convert even more fosters to forever homes.”

The Jackson Galaxy Project and Hannah Shaw will select the top 25 feline adoption profiles and the top 25 cat adoption stories for the public to vote on from July 29 – August 5. The top three entries from both categories with the most votes will be announced on August 7. Two grand prize winners will receive a half-hour Skype from Jackson Galaxy or Hannah Shaw, a $5,000 cash grant awarded by The Jackson Galaxy Project and sponsored by the US Animal Health Business of Boehringer Ingelheim to an animal shelter/rescue of the winner’s choice, a signed copy of Total Cat Mojo by Galaxy, as well as a signed copy of Tiny But Mighty by Shaw, and a one-year supply of cat food from Royal Canin. The runner ups of the contest will each receive both of the signed books and a bag of cat food.

At FelineFoster.org, interested participants can learn more about the “Flaunt Your Feline Contest” and view “How to Market Your Foster Cat” resource pages that offer everything from tips on writing the most compelling, attention-grabbing feline bio, to an easy photography guide. In addition to information for fosters and new cat owners, FelineFoster.org will also offer resources for shelters and rescues, including best practices for starting a foster program, downloadable resources to help finding new foster pets, grant offers through The Jackson Galaxy Project, and webinars on fostering and adoption programs.

To help people get started on their new kitten or cat owner journey, Royal Canin is covering the cost of the first month of nutrition for 1,000 new fosters or adopters. Please see rebate offer details at FelineFoster.org

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 11 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $175 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and “LIKE” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

