Homeownership Options For the Rest of Us

/EIN News/ -- Lake City, Colo., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In June, as many as 50 percent of renters couldn't pay their rent. Renting makes you vulnerable when the world is topsy turvy. You're stir crazy, anxious and at the whim of your landlord. But you have options. Record low interest rates and unemployment have opened a brief "buyer's market" window.

This special how-to guide includes:

Know Your Budget : How Much Owning v. Renting Will Save You

: How Much Owning v. Renting Will Save You Smart Design . Getting the Housing You Want with a Modest Budget

. Getting the Housing You Want with a Modest Budget Weighing Your Options. Single-Family Home v Condo, Pros and Cons?

Single-Family Home v Condo, Pros and Cons? Live Free: Achieving a Mortgage-Free Lifestyle

Achieving a Mortgage-Free Lifestyle How to Finance a Multifamily Building. Here's your chance to build your retirement faster!

Here's your chance to build your retirement faster! Becoming a Rental “Business” and W hat to Look for in a Rental Property. Don't get caught with a rental portfolio that's lots of work and no return.

Don't get caught with a rental portfolio that's lots of work and no return. Shrinking Your Monthly Costs. While you are building income streams, cut your monthly costs and watch your net worth grow.

While you are building income streams, cut your monthly costs and watch your net worth grow. The green, resilient, energy-efficiency trifecta. What do these have to do with your long-term financial success as a home owner and/or real estate investor? A lot. We'll break it down for you and show you how to leverage these attributes to improve your bottom line.

Out of the Box

Whether you’re looking to save a down payment or set up a low-cost, alternative lifestyle, we’ll break down hidden costs and savings for:

RV Living

Tiny Homes

Co-Housing

Houseboating

Land for Free

Take control of your financial picture today and live a life free from money worries and in a home of your dreams!

Reserve your copy and you'll be notified instantly when the ebook is complete this summer.

