Homeownership Options For the Rest of Us
Green Builder's expert insider guide will show you how to escape apartment living forever, and live at or below your current budget.
/EIN News/ -- Lake City, Colo., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In June, as many as 50 percent of renters couldn't pay their rent. Renting makes you vulnerable when the world is topsy turvy. You're stir crazy, anxious and at the whim of your landlord. But you have options. Record low interest rates and unemployment have opened a brief "buyer's market" window.
This special how-to guide includes:
- Know Your Budget: How Much Owning v. Renting Will Save You
- Smart Design. Getting the Housing You Want with a Modest Budget
- Weighing Your Options. Single-Family Home v Condo, Pros and Cons?
- Live Free: Achieving a Mortgage-Free Lifestyle
- How to Finance a Multifamily Building. Here's your chance to build your retirement faster!
- Becoming a Rental “Business” and What to Look for in a Rental Property. Don't get caught with a rental portfolio that's lots of work and no return.
- Shrinking Your Monthly Costs. While you are building income streams, cut your monthly costs and watch your net worth grow.
- The green, resilient, energy-efficiency trifecta. What do these have to do with your long-term financial success as a home owner and/or real estate investor? A lot. We'll break it down for you and show you how to leverage these attributes to improve your bottom line.
Out of the Box
Whether you’re looking to save a down payment or set up a low-cost, alternative lifestyle, we’ll break down hidden costs and savings for:
- RV Living
- Tiny Homes
- Co-Housing
- Houseboating
- Land for Free
Take control of your financial picture today and live a life free from money worries and in a home of your dreams!
Reserve your copy and you'll be notified instantly when the ebook is complete this summer.
