Smith & Associates Real Estate Provides Powerful Automated Marketing Materials for Agents through MoxiImpress

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoxiWorks will be providing Smith & Associates offices and agents the power of automated marketing materials for listings through their product, MoxiImpress. In the Fall of 2019, MoxiWorks acquired the known and loved real estate tech company, Imprev, and rebranded the offering as MoxiImpress. The professional marketing tools help real estate agents to improve their productivity and focus on their real estate relationships and market.

Bob Glaser, President and CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate, believes the investment with MoxiImpress is a game-changer. "Smith as an organization is embracing new technologies to meet our clients' evolving needs. Our agents will now have additional resources to grow their businesses and to provide in-depth coverage for clients through high-definition video and other innovative tools- at a time when we are all pivoting to a more virtual environment," says Glaser.

MoxiImpress generates an automated marketing package giving Smith agents print, digital and social tools, for their listings at key stages (Just Listed, Open House, Price Reduction, and Sold), with critical change notifications and materials throughout the entire life of their listing. MoxiImpress provides a variety of marketing pieces for our agents which include postcards, social media graphics, e-blasts, and much more. The data is updated automatically when any changes to the listing are made, such as a price change, or other updates to the data feed. Automated marketing materials from MoxiImpress can give back to agents hundreds of hours each year, time better spent strengthening relationships and serving clients.

"The beauty of Marketing Automation is that it easily scales to meet the needs of a thriving business. As their business grows, it can continue to provide quality service to agents without comparable increases in overhead. Brokerages of today face shrinking margins and increased competition, but with the power of technology, they can effectively protect profitability while providing immense value to agents," says Bill Yaman, Vice President of Customer Experience at MoxiWorks.

Smith has shown successful leadership as a company willing to provide automated tools to their agents for ease-of-use and time savings and also invest in technological advances that are revolutionizing the way real estate is moving.

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 300 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.52 billion, and over 2,600 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 17.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.67M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2019). The company completes a transaction every other day and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 260 brokerages and 340,000 agents nationwide that account for more than 13% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks’ customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents’ repeat and referral business by 54% while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions. Find more information at moxiworks.com.

