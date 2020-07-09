DraftKings Retail Sportsbook Makes Colorado Debut at Mardi Gras Casino

Temporary Location Set to Open Friday with Construction on Permanent Location Tracking for Completion by Start of Football Season

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (DKNG: NASDAQ) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings’ (TRWH: NYSE) Mardi Gras Casino announced the opening of their temporary retail sportsbook at the Mardi Gras Casino in Black Hawk, CO. Guests will be able to begin placing bets at the DraftKings Sportsbook beginning Friday, July 10. The temporary sportsbook, located on the first floor of the casino, will feature eight self-service betting kiosks, a cashier window and several large flat screened TVs throughout the space.



“As our partners at Mardi Gras Casino work to expand their current operations and location, we are thrilled to come together to provide the most exciting, real time gaming opportunities as sports begin to make their return,” said Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ Chief Business Officer. “DraftKings and Mardi Gras Casino are committed to providing a safe, immersive and entertaining gaming environment to ensure sports fans in Colorado have the most enjoyable experience possible.”

The DraftKings Sportsbook at Mardi Gras Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado will be the seventh DraftKings-branded retail location, joining locations in Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey and New York. Construction of the permanent sportsbook location is underway. Once complete, DraftKings and Mardi Gras Casino will unveil the state-of-the-art sportsbook which will include a large feature bar, an expansive wall of TVs and VIP Lounge area access. Sports fans in Colorado will now be able to legally place bets on all major U.S. sports, including professional and college football, baseball, professional and college basketball, hockey, golf, auto racing, among other sports both online and in person.

“This partnership with DraftKings allows us to provide an unmatched sports betting experience to Coloradans, not only with their mobile betting access, but also with this exciting DraftKings retail sportsbook location,” said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Twin River Worldwide Holdings. “We are looking forward to introducing our guests to the fully renovated space in the coming months and until that time, are glad to be able to give our guests the ability to safely start placing bets as many professional sports begin to resume in the coming weeks.”

Mardi Gras Casino has a number of safety precautions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of all guests, including requiring face coverings for all individuals, the use of handheld thermometers, requiring guests utilize social distancing and increased cleaning and disinfecting of all areas.

Alongside the new retail location, DraftKings’ sportsbook is also available for mobile download in Colorado on both iOS and Android . For more information on the new DraftKings Sportsbook at Mardi Gras, please visit www.goldenmardigras.com/draftkings-sportsbook/.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and manages nine casinos, two in Rhode Island, two in Mississippi, one in Delaware, one in Missouri and three casinos as well as a horse racetrack that has 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Casino Vicksburg (formerly Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE), Casino KC, formerly Isle of Capri Casino in Kansas City, MO), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Mardi Gras Casino (Black Hawk, CO), and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Its casinos range in size from 603 slots and 8 electronic table games to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRWH."



About Mardi Gras, Golden Gulch and Golden Gates Casinos Black Hawk

Mardi Gras, Golden Gulch and Golden Gates Casino are located in the heart of Black Hawk, CO. The trio of casinos is owned and operated by Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc, which acquired the properties in early 2020. Golden Gates Casino and Poker Parlour, Mardi Gras Casino, and Golden Gulch Casino strive to deliver a complete casino gaming experience to our players. All three casinos combined offer more than 650 loose slots, 33 exciting table games, and Black Hawk’s best poker parlour. For more information, visit www.goldenmardigras.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

media@draftkings.com