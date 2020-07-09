SurveyMonkey to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, announced today that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 6, 2020. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: SurveyMonkey Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (866) 417-2046 or (409) 217-8231

Live Webcast: https://investor.surveymonkey.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on SurveyMonkey’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.surveymonkey.com . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 13, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 5748539#.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company that enables organizations to turn feedback into action. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention​, thereby unlocking growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gary J. Fuges, CFA

ir@surveymonkey.com

Media Contact:

Lara Sasken

lsasken@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.