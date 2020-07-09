SBQ Holdings, LLC, a MasterBeat Corp. Subsidiary, Announces JTEC Automotive has Ordered All Suspension, Steering, and Brake Parts for the 69 Firebird Project

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, is pleased to announce its automotive division JTEC Automotive Inc has ordered all the performance suspension, steering and brake parts for its 69 Firebird project.

JTEC Automotive Inc. and Boosted Autos LLC. have been making great progress on the building and restoration of its 1969 Pontiac Firebird. We have ordered all the performance suspension, steering and brake parts to update the car. We have ordered QA1 high performance suspension components tubular upper and lower control arms, deflective disc valving, customizable compression and rebound, lightweight aluminum construction QA1 coil over shocks, considered number one in the industry. Custom performance coil springs, heavy-duty chromoly inner and outer tie rods, upper and lower ball joints with the superior performance of polyurethane kit including Body Mounts, Front and Rear Leaf Springs and Shackle Bushings, Sway Bar Bushings and End Links, Tie Rod and Ball Joint Boots, and Transmission Mount, a new Moog Steering Box, Center Link, and Idler Arm.

Wilwood's Forged Dynalite Pro series front disc brakes to provide unmatched performance with classic, high-tech styling combine the powerful clamping force of Dynalite calipers with the added performance and cooling capacity of competition-style vented rotors include hubs, brake pads, caliper brackets, mounting hardware, these kits can also cut as much as 35 lbs. off the weight of the car. Summit® rear drum-to-disc brake conversion kits braking system including Vented Rear Rotors 11.00 in./279.40mm, Calipers, Mounting brackets, Brake hoses, and banjo bolts.

This Firebird sports a 455 cubic inch H.O.(high output) engine that has been machined and professionally built into a high performance 469 cubic inch engine with a Hydraulic Cam, from Competition Cams ( Intake: 228 Lift/276 Duration) ( Exhaust: 236 Lift/284 Duration) with 11:5 to 1 compression forged aluminum pistons.

An Edelbrock Performer high flow intake manifold patented dual-plane, low-rise design with a 180-degree firing order providing torque over a wide RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) range with excellent throttle response throughout. On top of this Performer intake sits a Holley 850 cfm classic carburetor. A Turbo 400 Hydramatic transmission with a 2800 stall converter. A stainless-steel dual exhaust system with Hooker Headers, a 3” inch exhaust with Flowmaster high flow mufflers. It has a 10 bolt Posi Traction rear end, 373 gears, and multi-leaf suspension. To view our project car please click the following link; https://www.masterbeatcorp.com/jtec-automotive

We are extremely excited about receiving these parts, this is the final stage of the build. We have completed all the bodywork and paint job. The engine, transmission and rear end have all been professionally built. Installed the new interior, the only thing left after installing all the suspension, steering, and brake parts will be the wheels and tires. We are considering American Racing Authentic Hot Rod AR105 TORQ-THRUST M wheels and tires sizes Front 245/40R18, Rear 275/35R18. This partnership with Boosted Autos, LLC. has proved to be unbelievably valuable to the company’s business model. stated Mr. Tannariello, Masterbeat’s CEO. “Upon completion of this 69 Firebird, it will be listed for sale online. If it does not sell before October it will be entered into the Barrett Jackson auto auction of Palm Bch. https://www.barrett-jackson.com scheduled Oct 15th through the 17th. We will also be announcing another project very soon, that we are in the process of finalizing the terms. Boosted Autos LLC has a great reputation in the industry and has experience with selling cars at Barrett Jackson Auctions. Below is a link to a 1967 Pontiac GTO built by Boosted Autos LLC that was auctioned off at Barrett Jackson last year.”

1967 PONTIAC GTO CUSTOM COUPE

https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Archive/Event/Item/1967-PONTIAC-GTO-CUSTOM-COUPE-230745

About Masterbeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

Contact:

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com