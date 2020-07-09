Command Alkon and Ruckit Form Collaboration Partnership to Automate Data Entry and Invoice Reconciliation for Heavy Construction Materials

Combined Solutions Deliver Value Through Automated and Digitized Heavy Material and Trucking Processes on Projects

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, and Ruckit, Inc , a collaborative transportation management software provider for the heavy materials and construction industries, are delighted to announce a new collaboration partnership. Together, their solutions will eliminate handling paper tickets, speed up invoice reconciliation, and enable back-office personnel to focus on more productive tasks.



“This partnership marks another step forward for the digitization of the heavy civil and construction materials industries,” said Tarun Nimmagadda, CEO of Ruckit, Inc. “Ruckit and Command Alkon’s partnership was forged on the jobsite and in service of companies that purchase heavy materials. Our combined industry and technical knowledge will foster new opportunities for construction companies to operate with real-time visibility and boost productivity and profitability to new levels.”

The majority of construction material tickets flow through Command Alkon systems. This partnership will enable Ruckit’s customers to receive digitized materials ticket data in real-time from their suppliers by connecting Command Alkon’s CONNEX Platform to Ruckit’s TicketPro solution, removing the time delays associated with manual entry and scanning paper tickets. Real-time data flowing from CONNEX to TicketPro will enable immediate precision record-keeping and faster invoice reconciliation.

“Each manual touchpoint of a paper ticket introduces new opportunities for inaccuracies, wasted time, and mistakes that almost inevitably arise when jobs are not effectively synchronized,” said Justin Mannina, Business Development Representative at Command Alkon. “We are excited for the opportunity to help Ruckit’s customers through this integration by reducing time collecting information from the field and reducing errors and admin hours by eliminating the need to re-key information into office systems.”

This integration extends the value of digital workflows in Command Alkon’s CONNEX Jobsite solution suite to Ruckit’s TicketPro customers. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com/getconnexjobsite .

ABOUT RUCKIT, INC.



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ruckit is a market leader in collaborative trucking management software for the heavy materials and construction industries. Founded in 2015, Ruckit allows aggregate, asphalt, and construction companies to increase profitability by digitally measuring, managing, and reducing trucking costs. Ruckit collaboratively handles dump truck operator's job sharing, scheduling, dispatching, e-ticketing, tracking, status, and invoicing on a single platform. For more information, visit goruckit.com

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. CONNEX, a many-to-many technology platform purpose-built for the industry, enables business partners to automate inter-enterprise operations, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, leverage leading-edge software experiences to achieve mutually beneficial goals, and share knowledge to manage by exception and promote certainty of outcomes. Founded in 1976, Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

