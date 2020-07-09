Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lindsey Waltz is PennDOT Employee of the Month

Montoursville, PA – Lindsey Waltz is the district office employee of the month for July 2020.

Lindsey is currently a Transportation Construction Inspector/Computer-Aided Design and Draft (CADD) Operator in the Construction Unit. In this position, her duties include performing inspection on transportation projects to ensure compliance with contract requirements.

During the district office closure due to COVID-19, Lindsey went above and beyond what was expected of her. Despite having limited CADD experience and computer training, she has been able to successfully complete work that was critical to meeting project delivery times.

She willingly did what was necessary to work from a remote location with no pre-existing connectivity to support ongoing construction design projects and assisted in making amendments to projects that are currently advertised.

Lindsey is recognized for her attention to detail and dedication to the successful completion of construction design projects.

Lindsey, a 3-year employee of PennDOT, lives in Muncy, PA with her dog Bailey and her two horses. Her hobbies include antler shed hunting and bow hunting. Lindsey enjoys her career at PennDOT and appreciates the great mentors who have helped her along the way.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov ###

