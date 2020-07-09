Mitek and KYS-Tech Launch Ahead of US Remote eNotary Legislation

/EIN News/ -- Mitek Mobile Verify® enables secure identity verification



SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and identity verification software solutions, and KYS-Tech today announced their partnership to bring Mitek’s Mobile Verify to the KYS-Tech remote online notary platform (RON). This solution, as part of KYS-Tech’s remote online notary platform (RON), enables companies to meet the most stringent eNotary documentation standards across all industries.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, many states have issued emergency measures allowing notaries to perform remote online notarizations. At the same time, Congress is pushing to pass the new Standardization and Secure Notarization Act. This act would authorize every notary in the U.S. to perform remote online notarizations as companies turn to digital services in the wake of social distancing regulations under COVID-19.

“We are living in unprecedented times,” said Sanjay Gupta, Mitek Vice President. “Digital transformation is now a matter of thriving, not just surviving. Companies that formerly transacted primarily in person have been forced to embrace a digital-first approach to business operations. At Mitek, we are honored to partner with KYS-Tech to offer the most secure notary services available today.”

KYS-Tech services can virtually notarize any file online, reducing the time and cost required to execute company documents. If they prefer, companies can also continue to use their own notaries, a collaboration option unique to the industry. And now with Mobile Verify, KYS-Tech users simply submit a picture of their driver’s license or other government-issued ID document along with answering a few questions to quickly determine the authenticity of the user and their identity, ensuring clients that sensitive documents are only shared, signed and notarized with verified parties.

“Mitek is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification known for its strict adherence to current compliance and regulatory requirements and certification,” says Terry Van Bibber, KYS-Tech founder and CEO. “Mitek allows KYS-Tech to analyze government identity documents in the market, including hundreds in the U.S. alone. This professionalism, expertise and support allows us to provide unparalleled service to any business needing notarial services.”

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,000 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.

About KYS-Tech

KYS-Tech (Know Your Signer) Tech was created by notaries, lawyers, eSignature, services and document workflow experts. KYS-Tech provides dynamic, intuitive, compliance-based digital authentication and notarization solutions to enterprise clients. KYS-Tech is the leader in allowing firms to use their own notaries within a remote online notarization platform. Learn more at www.kys-tech.com.

