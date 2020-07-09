Healthy Hedonist Recommends Spinach, Avocado and Strawberry Salads for the Ultimate Summer Smash
Dark Chocolate Meets Organic Strawberry
Colorful Salad Wins for its Combination of Beauty, Flavor and Nutritional BenefitALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, U.S.A., July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Healthy Hedonist, a combination of fresh spinach, avocado and strawberries in a salad topped with red onion, sliced almonds and poppy seed dressing, is not only delicious and refreshing in summer, it also scores top marks for supplying glutathione, an essential component in the body’s detoxification line-up.
Each one of the salad’s three main ingredients is high in glutathione.
"Together they're a standout," said Janet Bridgers, the original “Healthy Hedonist”. She cautioned, though, that to achieve great benefit, one should make the salad from organic ingredients.
Glutathione plays a major role in every cell of the body as an antioxidant, and in that role helps fight the process of aging by neutralizing free radicals, the molecules that steal electrons from other molecules. Glutathione is also essential to the liver’s two-phase detoxification process, where it not only removes xenotoxins (toxins originating from outside the body, such as alcohol, tobacco and other chemicals associated with modern living), but also works in removal of endotoxins originating within the body.
“To fully understand glutathione's many roles, one might need the equivalent of a degree in human biochemistry,” said Bridgers. “The list includes DNA repair, prostaglandin synthesis, enzyme activation, modulating immune response, increasing lymphocytes and regulating apoptosis, which is the elimination of cellular debris that results from metabolism. However, for the layperson, it's enough to know that glutathione is very important.”
"And also for the layperson, a salad such as this is the essence of healthy hedonism," Bridgers said. "This dish is delicious, beautiful and outstandingly healthy."
According to Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D., author of The 20-Day Rejuvenation Diet Program, “The importance of optimal nutrition in the liver’s detoxification processes cannot be overemphasized.” Bland has been an internationally recognized leader in the nutritional medicine field for over 35 years. He and other experts agree that good nutrition includes high quality protein, fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as specific nutritional supplementation.
For more information, visit the Detoxification section of healthyhedonist.com.
“Take care of your liver and your liver will take care of you,” Bridgers added.
Bridgers published The Healthy Hedonist (the groundbreaking health book for people who aren’t perfect and don’t want to be) in 2002 and is now making copies available for $.01, plus a modest shipping and handling fee of $3.98. For more information see healthyhedonist.com.
Janet Bridgers
Terracotta Books & Media
+1 505-254-7995
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn