Preventing Dementia & Restoring Cognition Subject of Nonprofit's Virtual Event on July 21st
Lisa Feiner, MBA, M.Ed. Co-Founder and Chair, Holistic Life Coach Lisa was one of the original group of founders who learned about individuals who had been diagnosed with dementia and recovered their cognition.
Howard Hindin, DDS, who serves on the SAN Board of Directors as well the organization’s Medical/Dental Advisory Board will be honored on July 21
Free "Memory Drive" hosted by Sharp Again Naturally, devoted to brain health, will provide info on preventing, slowing & possibly reversing cognitive decline.
“As our population lives longer, it is estimated that half of our elders over the age of 85 will be afflicted with dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease and up to 5 percent of dementia cases are diagnosed before the age of 65,” says Lisa Feiner, MBA, M.Ed., Board Chair and Co-Founder of SAN. “Despite billions of dollars spent on medical research, a pharmaceutical cure remains elusive. A scientifically based, multi-therapeutic approach has been shown to be effective in both preventing cognitive decline and having positive outcomes in its early stages. Our mission is to get this message out, and to prevent the heartache and toll that dementia takes on individuals and their families. Through our work, we envision a world where everyone has access to the knowledge, tools and care to maintain a healthy brain.”
Founded in 2012, SAN’s mission is to educate individuals, their families and caregivers, and the medical and dental professionals supporting them, about causes of memory loss and dementia, and what they can do, starting today, to positively impact brain function. In doing so, SAN has built a global community of those who seek solutions for maintaining cognitive health and reversing Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. With this event—and other initiatives including webinars, support groups and one-on-one health coaching — SAN is building on its longstanding commitment of providing hope and information.
The Memory Drive on July 21st hosted by SAN will offer insight into the causes of memory loss, and what individuals can do to protect their own brain health. Visit www.sharpagain.org to learn more about the organization, event and sponsorship opportunities and also to register for the Memory Drive event and silent auction.
About Sharp Again Naturally (SAN)
Sharp Again Naturally empowers individuals to take charge of their cognitive health and general well-being. Its mission is to: educate the public and medical community about preventing dementia and improving brain health; support lifestyle changes that can improve cognition and may slow or reverse memory loss using a scientifically based multi-therapeutic approach; and partner with like-minded professionals and organizations to broaden its reach and deepen the understanding of memory loss and its causes.
# # #
Risa B. Hoag
GMG Public Relations, Inc.
+1 845-627-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Lisa Feiner invites you to attend the virtual "Memory Drive" to learn more about brain health.