REMINDER -- Media Advisory: AIAC Holds News Conference With Honourable Jean Charest
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honourable Jean Charest, together with members of the aerospace and airline industries, will hold a virtual press conference to discuss how the Federal Government’s lack of a sector strategy for this important industry is putting jobs at risk and threatening Canada’s global standing.
Mr. Charest will be joined by:
Mike Mueller, Senior Vice President of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada;
John McKenna, President & CEO, Air Transport Association of Canada
|DATE:
|Thursday, July 9th, 2020
|TIME:
|11:00 AM (EDT)
|WHERE:
|*VIA videoconference*
Please contact Marie-Pier Côté at mpcote@tactconseil.ca to obtain the videoconference link.
*Time subject to change if a governmental press conference related to COVID-19 conflicts. In that case, an updated advisory will be sent.
Information: Marie-Pier Côté 418 999-4847 mpcote@tactconseil.ca