Coronavirus: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention continues to conduct Infection Prevention and Control (lPC) training across Nigeria
As part of efforts to reduce the risk of COVID19 infection among health workers, NCDC in collaboration with Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Continues to conduct lPC training across Nigeria The ongoing training in Katsina State is critical to reducing the risk of COVID19 transmission nationwide