Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases 9 July 2020 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (522,104) deaths (12,206), and recoveries (254,361) by region:
Central (38,949 cases; 810 deaths; 21,150 recoveries): Burundi (219; 1; 128), Cameroon (14,524; 342; 11,360), CAR (4,109; 52; 1,050), Chad (873; 74; 788), Congo (1,821; 47; 525), DRC (7,737; 184; 3,492), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,871; 46; 2,682), Sao Tome & Principe (724; 13; 283)
Eastern (42,817; 1,186; 22,098): Comoros (313; 7; 296), Djibouti (4,889; 55; 4,644), Eritrea (215; 0; 56), Ethiopia (6,973; 120; 3,440), Kenya (8,528; 169; 2,593), Madagascar (3,573; 33; 1,761), Mauritius (341; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,194; 3; 610), Seychelles (80; 0; 11), Somalia (3,028; 92; 1,147), South Sudan (2,113; 40; 1,054), Sudan (10,084; 636; 5,074), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (977; 0; 904)
Northern (117,381; 4,994; 48,940): Algeria (16,879; 968; 12,094), Egypt (78,304; 3,564; 22,241), Libya (1,182; 35; 295), Mauritania (5,024; 135; 1,944), Morocco (14,771; 242; 11,316), Tunisia (1,221; 50; 1,050)
Southern (223,016; 3,724; 109,947): Angola (396; 22; 117), Botswana (298; 1; 31), Eswatini (1,138; 14; 588), Lesotho (134; 1; 20), Malawi (1,942; 25; 369), Mozambique (1,070; 8; 337), Namibia (593; 0; 25), South Africa (224,665; 3,602; 106,842), Zambia (1,895; 42; 1,412), Zimbabwe (885; 9; 206)
Western (89,941; 1,492; 52,226): Benin (1,199; 21; 333), Burkina Faso (1,005; 53; 862), Cape Verde (1,542; 18; 730), Côte d'Ivoire (11,504; 78; 5,571), Gambia (63; 3; 32), Ghana (22,822; 129; 17,564), Guinea (5,450; 33; 4,392), Guinea-Bissau (1,790; 25; 710), Liberia (926; 41; 395), Mali (2,358; 120; 1,597), Niger (1,097; 68; 976), Nigeria (30,249; 684; 12,370), Senegal (7,657; 141; 5,097), Sierra Leone (1,584; 63; 1,122), Togo (695; 15; 475)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).