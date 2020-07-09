Coronavirus - Uganda: Results of COVID-19 tests conducted on 8 July 2020

Today, the Ministry of Health confirms 23 new COVID-19 cases from 3,316 samples tested. The cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,000.

Of the 23 confirmed cases; twelve (12) are Ugandan nationals who returned from abroad; eight (8) from Afghanistan, three (3) from DRC, one (1) from South Sudan. They were under quarantine at the time of test.

Three (3) are truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula, Afoji and Madi Opei Points of Entry while eight (08) are contacts and alerts; 4 from Tororo and 4 from; Hoima, Luwero, Kyotera and Arua Districts.

Thirty-one (31) foreign truck drivers (24 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 2 Congolese, 1 Rwandan and 1 South Sudanese) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entiy into the countiy was not permitted.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 908 COVID-19 recoveries (recoveries include both Ugandans and non-Ugandans who were admitted here because they could not be repatriated immediately) and no COVID-19 related death recorded.

A total of 3,316 tests were carried out today bringing the cumulative of total samples tested to 219627.