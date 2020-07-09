Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: The Minister of Health commissions Donations East African Community (EAC) Secretariat

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng commissioned 2 mobile laboratories, 4 vehicles, laboratory test kits and other consumables donated by EAC Secretariat. This was an initiative by Govt of Germany and is a great boost to the COVID Response and other potential disease outbreaks  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

