Coronavirus - Uganda: The Minister of Health commissions Donations East African Community (EAC) Secretariat

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng commissioned 2 mobile laboratories, 4 vehicles, laboratory test kits and other consumables donated by EAC Secretariat. This was an initiative by Govt of Germany and is a great boost to the COVID Response and other potential disease outbreaks
