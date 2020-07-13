myKaarma Integrates with Logitrac to Improve Speed & Efficiency of Auto Dealer Loaner Vehicle Transactions
Digital contract solution integrates the dealership’s payment processing into a single easy-to-use Interface
Loaner fleet management can have a huge impact on both service customers' satisfaction and the bottom line and cause unnecessary delays in the check-in process, especially in this COVID world,”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myKaarma, the most innovative end-to-end software solution for automotive dealer service departments, today announced integration with Logitrac to improve the speed and efficiency of loaner car transactions. At the opening of agreements, customer payment details are entered and stored for future use and a speedy return and collection process. This helps Increase profitability with instant cost recovery, pre-authorization capabilities, and intuitive security measures while consolidating payments reconciliation for the dealer’s accounting office.
— myKaarma CEO Ujj Nath
The integration with the myKaarma platform enables the following features and benefits:
Proactive Cost Control:
Tolls, fuel, loaner violations, and any additional costs can be collected in real-time with the simple click of a button.
Streamlined Procedures:
The collection process from beginning-to-end is within one location, the Logitrac platform, with no need for additional equipment or open programs. Accounting reconciliation is simplified with integration into the myKaarma payments report.
Transparent Experience:
No more delays. All costs can now be collected upon the vehicle’s return, creating a transparent and hassle-free customer experience.
Connected, Smart Design:
Customer information and payment details are charged and stored through myKaarma via the Logitrac platform.
Fully Mobile:
There are no limits to when or where charges can be collected. Costs can be recovered from anywhere on any device.
Easy to use, Keeping it Simple:
After entry, payment details are saved for quick and easy future transactions.
“Maintaining a loaner vehicle fleet for customers to use while their vehicles are in the shop is increasingly vital to dealership service departments. However, many dealerships find it difficult to maintain an efficient single-step process,” said myKaarma CEO Ujj Nath. “Loaner fleet management can have a huge impact on both service customers' satisfaction and the bottom line, and cause unnecessary delays in the check-in process, especially in this COVID world. That is why I am so excited about this new integration that further boosts the effectiveness of the myKaarma software in service departments, providing modern communication and payment tools that every customer wants.”
For more information visit: https://mykaarma.com.
About myKaarma:
myKaarma believes a dealer should not have to "do work to do work." Their sophisticated and natural design flow creates effortless, easy, and exceptional interactions. Built upon an industry-leading communication and payment platform, myKaarma delivers good karma for vehicle owners and dealers alike by making the service experience better for all.
With over $6.6 Billion in payments processed, 155 million text messages transmitted, and over 2.1 million videos recorded, customers have realized a 30% lift in RO dollars when using the latest solutions. myKaarma is an advanced end-to-end platform with scheduling, communications, payment, pickup and delivery, video MPI, BDC solutions, and insightful reporting.
