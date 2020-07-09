Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:20A302867

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer                                        

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/08/2020 2240 hours

LOCATION: Graniteville, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer M. Dadah                   

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle infraction. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Dadah was in violation of a curfew imposed by her conditions of release. Dadah was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Dadah was released on a citation to appear at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/09/2020 1230 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

 

 

 

