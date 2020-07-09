Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A302867
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/08/2020 2240 hours
LOCATION: Graniteville, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jennifer M. Dadah
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre Town, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle infraction. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Dadah was in violation of a curfew imposed by her conditions of release. Dadah was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Dadah was released on a citation to appear at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/09/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191