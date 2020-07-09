Freight Logistics Brokerage Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Freight Logistics Brokerage Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Freight Logistics Brokerage Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Freight Logistics Brokerage Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Freight Logistics Brokerage market. This report focused on Freight Logistics Brokerage market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Freight Logistics Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Logistics Brokerage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
C.H. Robinson
Expeditors
Landstar System
TQL
Coyote Logistics
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Echo Global Logistics
JB Hunt Transport
Worldwide Express
Hub Group
GlobalTranz Enterprises
Allen Lund
Transplace
Werner Logistics
BNSF Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Truckload
LTL
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverage
Manufacturing
Retail
Auto and Industrial
Chemical
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Freight Logistics Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Freight Logistics Brokerage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Freight Logistics Brokerage are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Freight Logistics Brokerage Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Truckload
1.4.3 LTL
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Freight Logistics Brokerage Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Food and Beverage
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Auto and Industrial
1.5.6 Chemical
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 C.H. Robinson
13.1.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details
13.1.2 C.H. Robinson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 C.H. Robinson Freight Logistics Brokerage Introduction
13.1.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Freight Logistics Brokerage Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development
13.2 Expeditors
13.2.1 Expeditors Company Details
13.2.2 Expeditors Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Expeditors Freight Logistics Brokerage Introduction
13.2.4 Expeditors Revenue in Freight Logistics Brokerage Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Expeditors Recent Development
13.3 Landstar System
13.3.1 Landstar System Company Details
13.3.2 Landstar System Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Landstar System Freight Logistics Brokerage Introduction
13.3.4 Landstar System Revenue in Freight Logistics Brokerage Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Landstar System Recent Development
13.4 TQL
13.4.1 TQL Company Details
13.4.2 TQL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 TQL Freight Logistics Brokerage Introduction
13.4.4 TQL Revenue in Freight Logistics Brokerage Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 TQL Recent Development
13.5 Coyote Logistics
13.5.1 Coyote Logistics Company Details
13.5.2 Coyote Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Coyote Logistics Freight Logistics Brokerage Introduction
13.5.4 Coyote Logistics Revenue in Freight Logistics Brokerage Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Coyote Logistics Recent Development
13.6 XPO Logistics
13.6.1 XPO Logistics Company Details
13.6.2 XPO Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 XPO Logistics Freight Logistics Brokerage Introduction
13.6.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Freight Logistics Brokerage Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development
13.7 Yusen Logistics
13.7.1 Yusen Logistics Company Details
13.7.2 Yusen Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Yusen Logistics Freight Logistics Brokerage Introduction
13.7.4 Yusen Logistics Revenue in Freight Logistics Brokerage Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Development
13.8 Echo Global Logistics
13.8.1 Echo Global Logistics Company Details
13.8.2 Echo Global Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Echo Global Logistics Freight Logistics Brokerage Introduction
13.8.4 Echo Global Logistics Revenue in Freight Logistics Brokerage Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Echo Global Logistics Recent Development
13.9 JB Hunt Transport
13.9.1 JB Hunt Transport Company Details
13.9.2 JB Hunt Transport Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 JB Hunt Transport Freight Logistics Brokerage Introduction
13.9.4 JB Hunt Transport Revenue in Freight Logistics Brokerage Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 JB Hunt Transport Recent Development
13.10 Worldwide Express
13.10.1 Worldwide Express Company Details
13.10.2 Worldwide Express Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Worldwide Express Freight Logistics Brokerage Introduction
13.10.4 Worldwide Express Revenue in Freight Logistics Brokerage Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Worldwide Express Recent Development
13.11 Hub Group
13.12 GlobalTranz Enterprises
13.13 Allen Lund
13.14 Transplace
13.15 Werner Logistics
13.16 BNSF Logistics
Continued….
