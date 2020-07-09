Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sodexo completes a bond issue of 1 billion euros

/EIN News/ -- Paris, July 9, 2020 – Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, has completed yesterday a bond issue for a total amount of €1 billion in two tranches, €500m to January 2024 with a rate of 0.528% and €500m to July 2028 with a rate of 1.05%. This operation was largely oversubscribed and placed with European investors.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)

22 billion euro in consolidated revenues

470,000 employees

19th largest private employer worldwide

67 countries

100 million consumers served daily

9.2 billion euro in market capitalization (as of July 8, 2020)

Contacts

Investors and Analysts Media
Virginia JEANSON
Tel : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com 		Mathieu SCARAVETTI
Tél : +33 1 57 75 81 28
Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com

