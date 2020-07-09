Sodexo completes a bond issue of 1 billion euros

/EIN News/ -- Paris, July 9, 2020 – Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, has completed yesterday a bond issue for a total amount of €1 billion in two tranches, €500m to January 2024 with a rate of 0.528% and €500m to July 2028 with a rate of 1.05%. This operation was largely oversubscribed and placed with European investors.



