US-23 ramp improvements at Thompson Road in Genesee County start July 13

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Genesee

HIGHWAYS:                                    Southbound US-23 Thompson Road

CLOSEST CITY:                  Fenton

START DATE:             Monday, July 13, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       August 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $65,000 to improve the turning radius of southbound US-23 at Thompson Road in Fenton and replace guardrail. This work will improve safety and operations for truck traffic.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      Both ramps at southbound US-23 and Thompson Road will be reduced to passenger traffic only; trucks will be detoured via Silver Lake Road. Thompson Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the turning radius for truck traffic using the ramps. 

