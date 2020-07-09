US-23 ramp improvements at Thompson Road in Genesee County start July 13
COUNTY: Genesee
HIGHWAYS: Southbound US-23 Thompson Road
CLOSEST CITY: Fenton
START DATE: Monday, July 13, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: August 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $65,000 to improve the turning radius of southbound US-23 at Thompson Road in Fenton and replace guardrail. This work will improve safety and operations for truck traffic.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Both ramps at southbound US-23 and Thompson Road will be reduced to passenger traffic only; trucks will be detoured via Silver Lake Road. Thompson Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the turning radius for truck traffic using the ramps.