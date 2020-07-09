US-23 ramp improvements at Thompson Road in Genesee County start July 13

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Genesee

HIGHWAYS: Southbound US-23 Thompson Road

CLOSEST CITY: Fenton

START DATE: Monday, July 13, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: August 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $65,000 to improve the turning radius of southbound US-23 at Thompson Road in Fenton and replace guardrail. This work will improve safety and operations for truck traffic.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Both ramps at southbound US-23 and Thompson Road will be reduced to passenger traffic only; trucks will be detoured via Silver Lake Road. Thompson Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the turning radius for truck traffic using the ramps.