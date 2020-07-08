Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,889 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Fox Applauds Supreme Court Rulings Protecting Religious Liberty

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court issued two rulings protecting religious freedom:

“Today’s rulings are victories for one of our most fundamental civil rights: the free exercise of religion. On behalf of the state of Montana, I filed briefs supporting the Constitutional rights of religious schools and organizations to operate according to their beliefs without undue government interference. I am pleased that the court stood decisively for the Constitution.”

In Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court upheld the Trump Administration’s rules exempting religious employers from certain laws that would force them to violate their beliefs. The ruling was 7-2. (Montana’s amicus brief is available online here.)

In Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, the Supreme Court held that religious schools can choose leaders and employees who will teach and uphold their religion’s beliefs. The ruling was 7-2. (Montana’s amicus brief is available online here.)

You just read:

Attorney General Fox Applauds Supreme Court Rulings Protecting Religious Liberty

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.