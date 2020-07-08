Attorney General Fox Applauds Supreme Court Rulings Protecting Religious Liberty

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court issued two rulings protecting religious freedom:

“Today’s rulings are victories for one of our most fundamental civil rights: the free exercise of religion. On behalf of the state of Montana, I filed briefs supporting the Constitutional rights of religious schools and organizations to operate according to their beliefs without undue government interference. I am pleased that the court stood decisively for the Constitution.”

In Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court upheld the Trump Administration’s rules exempting religious employers from certain laws that would force them to violate their beliefs. The ruling was 7-2. (Montana’s amicus brief is available online here.)

In Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, the Supreme Court held that religious schools can choose leaders and employees who will teach and uphold their religion’s beliefs. The ruling was 7-2. (Montana’s amicus brief is available online here.)