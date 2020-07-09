"The Blues Are Back In Town" from Woody Bradshaw To Be Featured At Pensacola Beach Airshow National Watch Party 2020
EINPresswire.com/ -- As America watched the President at Mt. Rushmore and the White House over the 4th of July weekend, they witnessed the amazing arial acrobatics of the US Navy’s Blue Angels. Their feats of precision mixed with shear entertainment was truly an unbelievable sight. Pensacola, Florida is the cradle of Naval Aviation and home to The Blue Angels…it is also the place where MC1 Nashville recording artist Woody Bradshaw calls home. Woody’s love of Pensacola and The Blues prompted him to write a driving, Top Gun style Anthem in their honor.
This Saturday, July 11th, Hellcat Productions will be airing the Pensacola Beach Airshow National Watch Party 2020, starring the Blue Angels. Log on to www.hellcat.productions/live to enjoy the show. In addition to the Blues there will be interviews and live guests and of course Bradshaw’s Anthem will be blasting to the dazzling choreography of the Blue Angels show. The festivities begin at 12 CST.
Rhonda Thompson
The Blues Are Back In Town by Woody Bradshaw