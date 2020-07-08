Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG” or “the Corporation”) Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2020.

  • Achieved a book-to-bill ratio in Q2 of 0.97:1 
  • Ended Q2 2020 with over $50M in total backlog, of which $28M is due in Q3 2020
  • Generated $3.0M in cash in Q2 and ended the quarter with $6.4M in net cash on the balance sheet
  • Achieved highest gross margin percentage of 32.3%
  • Achieved net income of $2.0M in the quarter (7.6% of sales)
  • Received $0.8M in Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy in the quarter
  • Received $3.3M ($2.4M USD) in loans from the US Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which can be forgiven in future periods if certain conditions are met
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, FTG entered into a new 2 year, $20M USD committed credit facility on terms similar to the previous agreement

Second Quarter Results: (three months ended May 29, 2020 compared with three months ended May 31, 2019)

    Q2 2020
     Q2 2019
  
Sales $26,822,000   $32,235,000  
     
Gross Margin   8,674,000     9,717,000  
Gross Margin (%)   32.3 %   30.1 %
     
Operating Earnings (1):      4,313,000     5,388,000  
     
•  R&D Investment   1,583,000     1,168,000  
•  R&D Tax Credits   (203,000 )   10,000  
•  Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss   (464,000 )   140,000  
•  Amortization of Intangibles   97,000     272,000  
     
Net Earnings before Tax   3,300,000     3,798,000  
     
•  Income Tax   1,302,000     1,348,000  
•  Non-controlling Interests   (36,000 )   (32,000 )
     
Net Earnings After Tax $2,034,000   $2,482,000  
     
Earnings per share    
- basic $0.09   $0.11  
- diluted $0.08   $0.10  
     


Year-to-Date: (six months ended May 29, 2020 compared with six months ended May 31, 2019)

    YTD 2020     YTD 2019  
Sales $51,360,000   $57,625,000  
     
Gross Margin   12,634,000     16,471,000  
Gross Margin (%)   24.6 %   28.6 %
     
Operating Earnings (1):      4,555,000     8,706,000  
     
•  R&D Investment   2,664,000     2,284,000  
•  R&D Tax Credits   (375,000 )   (195,000 )
•  Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss   (415,000 )   296,000  
•  Amortization of Intangibles   396,000     543,000  
•  Impairment of Intangibles   1,145,000     -  
     
Net Earnings before Tax   1,140,000     5,778,000  
     
•  Income Tax   1,771,000     2,155,000  
•  Non-controlling Interests   (68,000 )   (77,000 )
     
Net (Loss) Earnings After Tax ($563,000 ) $3,700,000  
     
(Loss) Earnings per share    
- basic ($0.02 ) $0.16  
- diluted ($0.02 ) $0.15  
     


(1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).  Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.


Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in Q2 2020 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

  • Received Canadian, US and Chinese government support to offset the impact of COVID-19, in the form of grants, forgivable loans and reduced or delayed tax remittances
  • Implemented hiring freeze, wage freeze and new capital spending freeze across FTG to maintain a strong balance sheet during the uncertain times related to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Maintained solid bookings with a 0.97:1 book-to-bill ratio with increasing backlog in the US sites focused more on defense work and decreasing backlog in Canadian and Chinese sites focused more on commercial aerospace programs
  • Bookings in Q2 increased by $1.5M compared to Q1 2020

For FTG, overall sales decreased by $5.4M or 17% from $32.2M in Q2 2019 to $26.8M in Q2 2020.  Circuits Fredericksburg contributed $2.6M in Q2 2020, compared to $0 last year.  Also benefiting Q2 2020 was a $0.06 weakening of the Canadian dollar versus Q2 last year, which positively impacted sales by approximately $0.6M, net of the impact of realized losses on FX forward contracts. Negatively impacting sales in Q2 2020 was a $3M drop in simulator related sales compared to Q2 last year.  Simulator related sales vary much more from quarter-to-quarter than other parts of FTG’s business and Q2 last year was a very strong quarter for simulator related sales.  Chatsworth sales were down over $3M due in part to lower simulator sales, extended lead time for some components, other supplier issues related to COVID-19 and COVID-19 impact on operations.  On a year-to-date basis, sales were $51.4M compared to $57.6M for the same period last year.  The drop is due to lower Aerospace sales as described below.

The Circuits Segment sales were up $0.3M, or 2% in Q2 2020 versus Q2 2019.  Included in Q2 2020 were sales of $2.6M from Circuits Fredericksburg, acquired in July, 2019.  The Toronto and Chatsworth sites had lower sales and the Joint Venture in China was flat.  Year-to-date sales in the Circuits Segment were $36.1M vs $34.5M in 2019.  Circuits Fredericksburg contributed $4.7M in 2020.  The two North American sites were down similar amounts this year and the Joint Venture was stable.

For the Aerospace Segment, sales in Q2 2020 were $7.2M compared to $13.0M in Q2 last year.  Simulator related sales were down $3M in Q2 2020, which impacted all three sites.  Simulator revenues are expected to rebound in the second half of 2020 as the backlog in simulator work at the end of Q2 2020 was strong.  The Aerospace sites were negatively impacted by extended component lead times, as a result of COVID-19 impacts on the supply chain.  Year-to-date 2020, Aerospace Segment sales were down $7.9M, of which simulator related sales were down $5M. 

Gross margins in Q2 2020 were $8.7M or 32.3% compared to $9.7M or 30.1% in Q2 2019.  The lower sales impacted the overall margin while strong cost control, the Canadian wage subsidy received and high throughput improved the margin percentage on a year-over-year basis. 

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG for Q2 2020 was $5.2M compared to $5.2M in Q2 2019.  Again, the strong operating performance resulted in the 19.4% EBITDA margin.

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2)  for the quarter and the trailing 12 months ended May 29, 2020.

  Q2 2020 Trailing 12 Months
     
Net earnings to equity holders of FTG   2,034,000   1,795,000
Add:    
Interest, accretion   198,000   499,000
Income taxes   1,302,000   3,362,000
Depreciation/Amortization Stock Comp./Impairment   1,682,000   7,309,000
     
EBITDA $ 5,216,000 $ 12,965,000


(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”).  Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net profit after tax at FTG in Q2 2020 was $2.0M or $0.08 per diluted share compared to a net profit of $2.5M or $0.10 per diluted share in Q2 2019.  Net profit after tax in Q2 2020 was impacted by the lower sales, offset by strong throughput and operating results and the Canadian wage subsidy.

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $3.8M in Q2 2020 compared to $3.9M in Q2 2019.  In Q2 2020, the sales were similar to Q2 2019 while the Circuits Fredericksburg site added approximately $2.2M in incremental costs in Q2 2020, offset by reduced costs on lower sales in other FTG sites.  For the year-to-date, the net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $4.5M compared to $6.1M in the first 6 month of 2019. 

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the quarter was $0.6M in Q2 2020 versus $0.7M in Q2 2019. The drop is due primarily to reduced sales from the simulator related market offset by reduced cost across the business.  In the first 6 months of 2020, the net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was ($1.4M) compared to $1.2M in the same period last year.  Reduced sales impacted earnings and Q1 2020 included $1.1M cost for impairment of intangible assets.

As at May 29, 2020, the Corporation’s net working capital was $30.0M, compared to $28.6M at year-end in 2019.  The increase is due to higher cash, higher inventories offset by lower accounts receivable.  As the existing bank facility agreement was scheduled to expire in November 2020, the outstanding bank debt of $4.6M pursuant to that facility was classified as current as of May 29, 2020. 

Net cash at the end of Q2 2020 was $6.4M compared to net cash of $2.2M at the end of 2019. 

Subsequent to quarter end, FTG Circuits Fredericksburg had a fire in the production area of the plant.  No employees were injured.  One piece of equipment was damaged but work-around production processes have been created while that equipment is repaired or replaced.  While there was smoke and water damage in significant parts of the building, production resumed within a few days, and building remediation is ongoing. 

Also subsequent to the end of Q2 2020, FTG entered into an amended and restated two-year committed credit facility with the same major financial institution, which will expire in July, 2022.  The amended credit facility is a US$20.0 million committed revolving credit facility consisting of a US$10.0 million operating credit for working capital purposes and a US$10.0 million term credit to fund capital expenditures. The key terms of this credit facility are comparable to the previous one.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the results of Q2 2020.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 647-427-2311 or 1-866-521-4909 and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne.  A replay of the call will be available until August 10, 2020 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com.  The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367, Conference ID 1275227.           
                                                  

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe.  FTG has two operating units:

  FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards.  Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries.  FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.
   
  FTG Aerospace manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.  FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes.  Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally.  The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors.  Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation.  The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:       

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO                                                                      
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO                                            
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel:(416) 299-4000 x264
jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION    
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position  
     
(Unaudited) May 29, November 30,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)  2020  2019
ASSETS    
Current assets    
Cash $ 14,258   $ 7,647  
Accounts receivable   19,308     21,085  
Contract assets   317     432  
Inventories   23,284     21,990  
Prepaid expenses   1,518     1,770  
    58,685     52,924  
Non-current assets    
Plant and equipment, net   14,406     13,830  
Right-of-use assets   13,187     -  
Deferred income tax assets   724     724  
Investment tax credits receivable   2,506     3,035  
Deferred development costs   218     279  
Intangible assets and other assets, net   1,084     2,585  
Total assets $ 90,810   $ 73,377  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 16,998   $ 17,104  
Provisions   904     946  
Contract liabilities   3,288     216  
Current portion of bank debt   5,603     5,416  
Current portion of lease liabilities   1,755     -  
Income tax payable   115     639  
    28,663     24,321  
Non-current liabilities    
Bank debt   2,245     -  
Lease liabilities   11,608     -  
Deferred tax payable   1,373     1,297  
Total liabilities   43,889     25,618  
Equity    
Retained earnings $ 17,182   $ 17,745  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,457 )   (1,554 )
    15,725     16,191  
Share capital    
Common Shares   19,663     19,323  
Preferred Shares   2,218     2,218  
Contributed surplus   8,264     8,933  
Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders   45,870     46,665  
Non-controlling interest   1,051     1,094  
Total equity   46,921     47,759  
Total liabilities and equity $ 90,810   $ 73,377  
     



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION              
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (loss)            
                   
      Three months ended   Six months ended
(Unaudited) May 29,   May 31,   May 29,   May 31,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2020   2019   2020   2019
                   
Sales   $ 26,822     $ 32,235     $ 51,360     $ 57,625  
                   
Cost of sales              
  Cost of sales   16,678       21,659       35,877       39,467  
  Depreciation of plant and equipment   1,069       859       2,063       1,687  
  Depreciation of right-of-use assets   401       -       786       -  
Total cost of sales   18,148       22,518       38,726       41,154  
Gross margin   8,674       9,717       12,634       16,471  
                   
Expenses              
  Selling, general and administrative   4,056       4,119       7,487       7,361  
  Research and development costs   1,583       1,168       2,664       2,284  
  Recovery (reversal) of investment tax credits, net   (203 )     10       (375 )     (195 )
  Depreciation of plant and equipment   54       40       100       83  
  Depreciation of right-of-use assets   13       -       25       -  
  Amortization of intangible assets   97       272       396       543  
  Interest expense on bank debt, net   57       90       98       167  
  Accretion on lease liabilities   141       -       278       -  
  Stock based compensation   40       80       91       154  
  Foreign exchange (gain) loss   (464 )     140       (415 )     296  
  Impairment of intangible assets   -       -       1,145       -  
Total expenses   5,374       5,919       11,494       10,693  
                   
Earnings before income taxes   3,300       3,798       1,140       5,778  
                   
Current income tax expense   1,261       1,294       1,695       2,071  
Deferred income tax expense   41       54       76       84  
Total income tax expense   1,302       1,348       1,771       2,155  
                   
Net earnings (loss) $ 1,998     $ 2,450     $ (631 )   $ 3,623  
                   
Attributable to:              
Non-controlling interest $ (36 )   $ (32 )   $ (68 )   $ (77 )
Equity holders of FTG $ 2,034     $ 2,482     $ (563 )   $ 3,700  
                   
Earnings (loss) per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG              
  Basic $ 0.09     $ 0.11     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.16  
  Diluted $ 0.08     $ 0.10     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.15  
                   



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION              
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)        
                 
    Three months ended   Six months ended
(Unaudited) May 29,   May 31,   May 29,   May 31,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020   2019   2020   2019
                 
Net earnings (loss) $ 1,998     $ 2,450     $ (631 )   $ 3,623  
                 
Other comprehensive earnings (loss) to be reclassified to net earnings (loss)            
  in subsequent periods:              
                 
  Change in foreign currency translation adjustments   518       302       766       290  
  Change in net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges   (478 )     (1,258 )     (860 )     (1,325 )
  Change in tax impact   120       314       216       331  
                 
      160       (642 )     122       (704 )
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,158     $ 1,808     $ (509 )   $ 2,919  
                 
Attributable to:              
Equity holders of FTG $ 2,187     $ 1,851     $ (466 )   $ 2,967  
Non-controlling interest $ (29 )   $ (43 )   $ (43 )   $ (48 )
                 



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION            
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity          
                   
                   
Six months ended May 29, 2020  Attributed to the equity holders of FTG    
            Accumulated      
            other   Non-  
(Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed comprehensive
 		      controlling Total
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus loss Total interest equity
Balance, November 30, 2019 $ 19,323   $ 2,218 $ 17,745   $ 8,933   $ (1,554 ) $ 46,665   $ 1,094   $ 47,759  
Net (loss)   -     -   (563 )   -     -     (563 )   (68 )   (631 )
Stock-based compensation   -     -   -     91     -     91     -     91  
Transfer from contributed surplus to share capital for                      
  PSU’s exercised   760         (760 )   -     -     -     -  
Common shares repurchase and issue on exercise                      
  of PSU's   (420 )   -   -     -     -     (420 )   -     (420 )
Change in foreign currency translation adjustments    -     -   -     -     741     741     25     766  
Change in net unrealized loss on derivative financial                      
  instruments designated as cash flow hedges, net of                      
  tax impact   -     -   -     -     (644 )   (644 )   -     (644 )
Balance, May 29, 2020 $ 19,663   $ 2,218 $ 17,182   $ 8,264   $ (1,457 ) $ 45,870   $ 1,051   $ 46,921  
                   
Six months ended May 31, 2019  Attributed to the equity holders of FTG     
            Accumulated      
            Other   Non-  
(Unaudited) Common Preferred Retained Contributed Comprehensive   controlling Total
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus loss Total interest equity
Balance, November 30, 2018 $ 19,323   $ 2,218 $ 11,687   $ 8,672   $ (774 ) $ 41,126   $ 1,181   $ 42,307  
Net earnings (loss)   -     -   3,700     -     -     3,700     (77 )   3,623  
Stock-based compensation   -     -   -     154     -     154     -     154  
Change in foreign currency translation adjustments    -     -   -     -     261     261     29     290  
Change in net unrealized loss on derivative financial              
  instruments designated as cash flow hedges                
  net of tax impact   -     -   -     -     (994 )   (994 )   -     (994 )
Balance, May 31, 2019 $ 19,323   $ 2,218 $ 15,387   $ 8,826   $ (1,507 ) $ 44,247   $ 1,133   $ 45,380  




FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION                
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows              
                       
           Three months ended   Six months ended
(Unaudited)   May 29,   May 31,   May 29,   May 31,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)   2020   2019   2020   2019
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following:                
Operating activities                
Net earnings (loss)   $ 1,998     $ 2,450     $ (631 )   $ 3,623  
Items not affecting cash:                
  Stock-based compensation     40       80       91       154  
  Loss on disposal of plant and equipment     -       (8 )     6       (1 )
  Effect of exchange rates on US dollar debt     145       140       198       126  
  Depreciation of plant and equipment     1,123       899       2,163       1,770  
  Depreciation of right-of-use assets     414       -       811       -  
  Amortization of intangible assets     97       272       396       543  
  Amortization, other     8       3       11       6  
  Impairment of intangible assets     -       -       1,145       -  
  Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes     518       206       605       552  
  Accretion on lease liabilities     141       -       278       -  
  Increase in net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments                
    designated as cash flow hedges, net of taxes     711       (652 )     425       (702 )
Net change in non-cash operating working capital     (781 )     (485 )     3,241       (4,572 )
            4,414       2,905       8,739       1,499  
Investing activities                
  Additions to plant and equipment     (1,439 )     (610 )     (2,485 )     (1,001 )
  Recovery (additions) of contract and other costs     43       (1 )     49       (19 )
            (1,396 )     (611 )     (2,436 )     (1,020 )
Net cash flow from (used in) operating and investing activities     3,018       2,294       6,303       479  
Financing activities                
  Decrease in bank indebtedness     -       (995 )     -       -  
  Proceeds from bank debt     3,309       -       3,309       -  
  Repayments of bank debt     (535 )     (512 )     (1,038 )     (1,021 )
  Lease liability payments     (466 )     -       (912 )     -  
  Repurchase of common shares on exercise of PSU's     (420 )     -       (420 )    
            1,888       (1,507 )     939       (1,021 )
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow     (800 )     (101 )     (631 )     (172 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash flow     4,106       686       6,611       (714 )
Cash, beginning of the period     10,152       3,626       7,647       5,026  
Cash, end of period   $ 14,258     $ 4,312     $ 14,258     $ 4,312  
                       
Disclosure of cash payments                
  Payment for interest   $ 54     $ 90     $ 109     $ 171  
  Payments for income taxes   $ 138     $ 383     $ 1,117     $ 1,122  
                       

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


